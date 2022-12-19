African National Congress (ANC) 55th national elective conference delegates want answers about the Phala Phala report

The ruling party’s NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane said the report was deferred to the incoming leadership

The Phala Phala probe is the longest time that the ANC integrity commission has taken to deal with an issue within the party

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) 55th national elective conference delegates have raised questions about the party’s Integrity Committee and the Phala Phala report.

The newly elected ANC NEC will deal with Phala Phala report. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

The report was due to be tabled at the conference; however, delegates said it is allegedly being withheld. Prior to the party’s top seven being announced, NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane said the report was deferred to the incoming leadership.

ANC NEC member Supra Mahumapelo called for the report to be presented and made public in an effort for the party to be transparent. Mahumapelo added the Phala Phala saga was a serious matter.

According to EWN, the Phala Phala probe is the longest time that the ANC integrity commission has taken to deal with an issue. The president first appeared before the commission in July.

Meanwhile, the newly elected first deputy secretary general said the outgoing ANC NEC failed to deliver its mandate of uniting and strengthening the party. Speaking to SABC News, she said the NEC destroyed everything while failing to build.

Citizens shared mixed reactions to the remarks, with some calling for the ANC to be voted out:

Nkotwane Jimmy Malaka said:

“All ANC members are the same, you will cry very soon again. You must remember it was your vote against your will.”

Vivian Venus Numb commented:

“The report should include digital vibes.”

Daman Tailor posted:

“I thought this Phala Phala issue was solved.”

Mmalebogo Molefe wrote:

“ANC members are the enemies of progress.”

Magoshu Selala added:

“The matter is in the hands of the court.”

