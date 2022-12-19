Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema commented on the ruling party’s national elective conference

Taking to Twitter, Malema suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged victorious at the ANC conference

The EFF leader’s comments ahead of the party’s official announcement left many citizens unsure of what to believe

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - It seems that Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema has the inside scoop.

EFF Leader Julius Malema believes that Cyril Ramaphosa emerged on top at the ANC conference. Image: J. Countess & Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

The politician took to social media to comment on the African National Congress (ANC) national elective conference in Nasrec.

Taking to Twitter, Malema wrote:

“ANKOLE survived.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The post suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged victorious at the elective conference.

The EFF leader’s comments came ahead of the ruling party announcing the top seven delegates.

According to EWN, the party should announce the election results on Monday, 19 December.

Many citizens are unsure if they should trust Malema’s comments. Here’s what some had to say:

@_Bernard17 said:

“If Malema says he survived then it's true... Good news right?”

@djfreetzsa commented:

“For some reason I always believe Malema... He is a prophet this one.”

@ZakheleShaban12 added:

“Been waiting for this the whole night.. our chief gossiper ... Mr reliable.”

David Mabuza bows out of ANC leadership as Ramaphosa still ahead of Mkhize in the presidential race

Briefly News also reported that all eyes are on the ongoing ANC conference that has been marred with controversy and drama since its commencement. A lot of changes are expected to be made to the party structures, and one of the biggest ones is that Deputy President David Mabuza will no longer be in the ANC leadership.

This comes after reports that Mabuza refused to run for office again after being nominated by the floor. TimesLIVE reports that Mabuza declined the nomination after he was nominated from the floor.

After a lot of back and forth and nominations, current Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane, outgoing treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and justice Ronald Lamola are now in the running for deputy president. Meanwhile, South Africa is anxiously waiting to see who will emerge victorious in the battle between Cyril Ramaphosa and former Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News