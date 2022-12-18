The ANC is making some major changes to the party this week and some of them have left peeps shocked

Deputy President David Mabuza decided to take a step back from the country's leadership after declining to run for office again

Meanwhile, Cyril Ramaphosa is still at loggerheads with former Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize for the top post

JOHANNESBURG - All eyes are on the ongoing ANC conference that has been marred with controversy and drama since its commencement. A lot of changes are expected to be made to the party structures and one of the biggest ones is that Deputy President David Mabuza will not be in the ANC leadership any longer.

David Mabuza has refused to run for another term after being nominated by the floor and Ramaphosa is reportedly still ahead of Mkhize. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This comes after reports that Mabuza refused to run for office again after being nominated by the floor.

TimesLIVE reports that Mabuza declined the nomination after he was nominated from the floor. After a lot of back and forth and nominations, current Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane, outgoing treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and justice Ronald Lamola are now in the running for deputy president.

Meanwhile, South Africa is anxiously waiting to see who will emerge victorious in the battle between Cyril Ramaphosa and former Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize. The two are gunning for the ANC presidency and according to News24, Ramaphosa is leading by a slight margin.

The 4 426 delegates at the conference are expected to cast their votes today for the Top 7.

