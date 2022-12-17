The mind games continue on day two of the African National Congress (ANC) elective conference at Nasrec

President Cyril Ramaphosa has countered Jacob Zuma's move of initiating a private prosecution against him a day before the conference began

Ramaphosa said Zuma has until Monday to withdraw the prosecution, aimed at ruining his position in the ANC

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given former president Jacob Zuma a 2-day deadline to withdraw the private prosecution initiated against him.

Ramaphosa said Zuma has until Monday to change his decision and drop his abusive charges. Zuma is also gunning for Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan in the same case.

State attorneys sent a letter to Zuma's lawyers on behalf of the president, and Ramaphosa claimed Zuma initiated the prosecution to lessen his chances of getting re-elected as the ANC's president, reported News24.

"The purported summons were served on the President a day before the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress was due to commence. It is common knowledge that the President will stand for re-election as a Presidential candidate. It appears that the purported summons were served to halt this candidature. This is an abuse of process

According to IOL, Ramaphosa has been accused of being an "accessory after the fact" and asked to appear in court on January 19, 2023.

If Zuma decides to proceed with the prosecution, it will be a historic moment in the country, where a former head of state challenges a current head of state in court.

Lawrence Herselman said:

"Cyril send him back to jail and let the law continue with the corruption and racketeering case against him, long overdue."

Roger Tambwe posted:

"Monday is in two days, right? Let's see if he will put his tail between his legs and back down, or will stand up for what he believes."

Tar Sipho Sebezo stated:

"The boss has spoken."

Eric Beldon mentioned:

"Sit back grab your popcorn and watch the ANC fall apart! Self-destruction at it best!"

Meryl Brown asked:

"What is Ramaphosa scared of? As a private citizen, Zuma can open a case against anyone he wants?"

