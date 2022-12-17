South Africans are now doubting the seriousness of former President Jacob Zuma's decision to privately prosecute Cyril Ramaphosa after a recent video

The two politicians were spotted hugging and laughing with each other just hours after the news that Zuma was prosecuting Ramaphosa

Social media users questioned the nature of their relationship with others claiming that they are playing mind games with the people

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to a viral video of President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma hugging and laughing hours after Zuma's controversial decision to privately prosecute the president.

Mzansi has reacted to a viral clip of Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa laughing together amid Zuma's decision to prosecute Ramaphosa.

Source: Getty Images

The embattled Jacob Zuma wants Ramaphosa to be prosecuted together with Billy Downer who is being accused of leaking his private information to the media.

According to IOL, the two politicians were spotted at the ANC National Elective Conference in Nasrec on Friday exchanging greetings hours after the news of Zuma's decision went viral.

The video circulating on Twitter sparked outrage among social media users who could not establish the relationship between Ramaphosa and Zuma. Some said the online fights were just for clout.

@alexandermelaye said:

"Just a public cover-up. The fight is deeper than that. It comes deep down from the heart. President Zuma can never forgive President Ramaphosa."

@Mqadi99 commented:

"More than 350 people died in July 2021 simply because they took the differences between this duo seriously."

@AsaliaTshabala3 wrote:

"Personal they are not fighting guys..they are just fighting for power and wealth that's all..if Zuma or any of his people win and then he gains access to power he will leave Ramaphosa alone or even invite him for tea."

@MAVHUNG56336591 noted:

"These people they're brothers in politics play tricks together no war here, just chiefs and pirates playing one loose but after 90+4 minutes they are together boozing."

