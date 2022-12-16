President Cyril Ramaphosa got a lukewarm reception at the opening of the ANC elective conference

KwaZulu Natal members made scolded Ramaphosa on the loadshedding crisis and the Phala Phala scandal with loud songs

Ramaphosa struggled to deliver his opening speech as the group loudly sang songs that praised Zuma

Cyril Ramaphosa gets booed during his speech at the ANC conference. Image: Mujahid Safodien and Gulshan Khan

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - A group of African National Congress (ANC) members interrupted Cyril Ramaphosa's speech at the commencing of the party's 55th national conference, taking place at Nasrec on Friday.

The delegates from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) were chanting and singing songs supporting Zuma as he began his speech.

According to TimesLIVE Gwede Mantashe tried to restore order and failed as the delegates from Gauteng joined in the commotion to show support for Ramaphosa.

The situation worsened when former president Jacob Zuma made a grand entrance late and the pro-Zuma songs continues while they taunted Ramaphosa with the Phala Phala saga.

Siboniso Duma, Chairperson of the KZN branch and his deputy succeeded in settling down the heated crowd.

The president called out the delegates for their disruptive behaviour that is bringing the party into disrepute.

"I want to appeal to all of us to respect this meeting that has taken place 55 times in the life of our organisation. I want to appeal to everyone who wants space to raise their dissatisfaction to do so in an orderly manner."

Mzansi's comments are below:

Sphelele Moyikwa said:

"They only care about their candidate, they are full of IFP mentality. ANC is not a cultural group."

Dalene Blackman posted:

"This is what happens when there's no respect. No wonder our country is in the state that's its in!"

Rends Ndou asked:

"Do these guys know that the best way to deal with Rama is to vote him out? They are now acting barbaric. ANC must deal with those ppl acting barbaric after the conference."

Aaron Nyirenda mentioned:

"They will be humiliated when Ramaphosa's second term is cemented by the majority delegates."

Mmushetji Mmushetji stated:

"Ramaphosa will lead us and the way things are happening at that conference some of us will equate it to tribalism."

Joe Man added:

"That's how you react with an empty stomach. They're fighting for their empty stomachs."

