JOHANNESBURG -The Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA) has predicted that Gauteng's economy will be flushed with cash as a result of the African National Congress (ANC) 55th national elective conference. The Authority estimates that the conference will inject more than R257 million into the province's GDP.

The ANC's elective conference is expected to inject over R257 million into Gauteng's economy. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The much-anticipated conference, which will run from 16 to 20 December at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, will draw over 5 000 ANC delegates, in addition to local and international media and guests. The conference is therefore expected to be one of the largest gatherings in Gauteng, TimesLIVE reported.

The GTA anticipates that ANC delegates and visitors would stay in the province for at least six days and spend money on accommodation, transportation, food and so on.

GTA CEO Sthembiso Dlamini said that events like the ANC elective conference were fundamental in supporting small businesses and township-based enterprises in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the elective conference only days away, there is much speculation about who the next party president will be. President Cyril Ramaphosa will be going head-to-head with former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the top position of ANC president, IOL reported.

Ex-ANCYL leader Andile Lungisa calls out ANC, warns party will lose power if it rejects transformation agenda

In another story, Briefly News reported that the former leader of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), Andile Lungisa had a dire warning for the governing party. Lungisa cautioned the ANC about abandoning the agenda of radical transformation, lest it wanted to be voted out of power.

The former ANCYL leader called the ruling party out for not providing solutions to socio-economic issues faced by South African citizens.

Lungisa complained:

"The ANC talks about job opportunities – you cannot promise job opportunities, you must provide those jobs for South Africans because opportunities cannot be guaranteed."

