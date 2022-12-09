Former ANCYL leader Andile Lungisa issued a warning to the ANC ahead of the party's 55th national elective conference

The treasurer-general hopeful said the ruling party had to adopt an agenda of radical transformation if it wanted to remain in power

Lungisa also criticised the ANC for not providing solutions for the socioeconomic issues plaguing South Africans

JOHANNESBURG - The former leader of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), Andile Lungisa had a dire warning for the governing party. Lungisa cautioned the ANC about abandoning the agenda of radical transformation lest it wanted to be voted out of power.

Former ANCYL leader Andile' Lungisa warned that the ANC would lose power if it didn't adopt radical transformation. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images & @mrlungisa/Twitter

The former ANCYL leader called the ruling party out for not providing solutions to socio-economic issues faced by South African citizens.

Lungisa complained:

"The ANC talks about job opportunities – you cannot promise job opportunities, you must provide those jobs for South Africans because opportunities cannot be guaranteed."

The embattled former leader pointed to land reform as a solution to economic inequality in South Africa, claiming that landlessness was a key contributor to poverty and underdevelopment.

Lungisa also criticised the up-and-coming generation of ANC leaders, claiming they are easily dragged into the agendas of the older generation. The suspended ANC member said that his generation proposed a programme for economic freedom, which included the land question, TimesLIVE reported.

Lungisa vowed that he would push the agenda, conceived at the ANCYL conference in 2011, at the ANC's fast-approaching national elective conference.

The former ANCYL leader put his name in the hat for the position of ANC treasurer-general. Earlier, ANC electoral head Kgalema Motlanthe released the names of candidates who received the majority of nominations from branches, IOL reported.

Lungisa's name didn't appear on the list but the former ANCYL leader was not fazed. Lungisa maintained that his name will be on the ballot when the time for voting come.

Lungisa declared:

"Rule 12.7.1 of the ANC constitution states that a provincial nomination qualifies you to be on the ballot. There are no guidelines that can change the constitution of the ANC"

South Africans react to Andile Lungisa's warning to the ANC

South Africans think that the ANC will lose power regardless of whether it implements an agenda of radical transformation.

Below are some comments:

@lmm537 thanked:

"Thanks for the warning Lungisa, no better news on a Friday morning. Well received."

@reterblanche exclaimed:

"Nothing will save the ANC!"

@EaziWey commented:

"This one is talking nonsense..he wasted time hitting ppl with glass jugs..transformation agenda or not ANC is going down"

