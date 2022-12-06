The Economic Freedom Fighters claims it has surpassed its goal to grow its membership over the one million threshold

Julius Malema celebrated the EFF exceeding its goal by more the 85 000 new members

The EFF leader also lauded the fact that the red berets had more female members the male in several provinces

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated crossing the million-member threshold after party leader Julius Malema announced the EFF reached its growth goal on Monday, 5 November.

The Economic Freedom Fighters officially has over one million members. Image: Phill Magakoe & Thabo Jaiyesimi

Source: Getty Images

Malema announced that the red berets had 1 085 543 paid-up members, but South Africans believe the new members were bought and paid for.

One sceptical citizen, @derkus, asked:

"Paid for by rent a crowd?"

Regardless of the scepticism from some South Africans, the party Malema celebrated the EFF exceeding its million-member goal by more than 85 000 active members.

The EFF leader detailed how the party exceeded it's it growth goal by giving branches, subregions, regions and provinces were given their own goals based on voting population and past performance. As a result, all provinces in South Africa exceeded the goals set for them, SABC reported.

Malema celebrated that the EFF had more female than male members in several provinces, including the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, TimesLIVE reported.

The EFF leader said the party's growth in membership formed part of an initiative to establish an organic people's movement in post-apartheid South Africa.

South Africans react to the EFF's million-member status

Some South Africans are sceptical that the EFF's new members are legitimate.

Below are some reactions:

@GodwinMathebula commented:

"Fabricated numbers."

@southy_citizen asked:

"Any evidence to suggest that?"

@Capt104thWolffe added:

"We are still months away from elections. There’s still time to convince those voters not to support the EFF."

@PositivelyNot speculated:

"More than 50% of them only signed up to get the free tshirt and KFC lunch box."

@PatrickMihalop1 claimed:

" "Paid-Up" more like the other way round "Paid-Tosign up" Let's see how many vote for EFF"

