EFF leader Julius Malema has pinned his hopes on removing President Cyril Ramaphosa from power

Malema slammed Ramaphosa for being arrogant in his criminality amid the Phala Phala report blowback

The leader of the red berets claimed that the president should be stripped of his title and presidential benefits through impeachment

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, is gunning for President Cyril Ramaphosa. Malema chastised Ramaposa for being "arrogant in his criminality" and vowed to unseat the president from power.

The red berets leader made the statements during a press conference on Monday, 5 December, where the EFF clarified its position on the Phala Phala saga. Malema said Ramaphosa had a duty to step down following the release of the Section 89 committee report into the burglary at the president's Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The independent panel report found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the law in his conduct following the theft of foreign currency (approximately R9.5 million) from the game farm. The report also stated that there might be grounds for President Ramphosa to be impeached, IOL reports.

Malema added that merely stepping down would not be the end of the road for Ramaphosa, but he must also be impeached. But it seems impeachment will not satisfy the EFF leader as he also called for Ramaphosa to be arrested after his presidential title is stripped from him.

Malema declared:

"He committed crime and corruption, so consequences must follow."

Malema also took aim at Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, who seemingly defended Ramaphosa and claimed the Phala Phala report could lead to lawlessness. The EFF leader slammed the archbishop for supporting corruption and money laundering and even went as far as to brand Makgoba as "moruti wa tsotsi" ( a thug pastor), TimesLIVE reported.

Malema claimed:

"The whole council of churches, corrupt to the core, defending a criminal."

South Africans react to Julius Malema's comments about Cyril Ramaphosa

Some South Africans accused Malema of sticking his nose where it doesn't belong, while others praised him for being a true leader.

Below are some reactions:

@Buffalo13103935 commented:

"Chest pains. Stop interfering with ANC issues now that your game plan has gone to tatters."

@Asequential rebutted:

"You, too, should be arrested, you corrupt little gnome."

@MoAfrikaZA added:

"To think at some point I thought Julius was the answer to our problems,yerrr!"

@Ley78526082 claimed:

"Very powerful press conference."

