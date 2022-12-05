Former president Jacob Zuma has blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC's declining support

Zuma claimed the ruling party had been bruised under President Ramaphosa's uninspiring leadership

The controversial former president warned that ANC delegates should not repeat the mistakes it made during the national elective conference in 2017

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma took aim at embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa, claiming the African National Congress (ANC) has lost support under Ramaphosa's uninspiring leadership.

Zuma was addressing party members at the Msinga Mlaba sports centre in ward 1 in KwaXimba, west of Durban. During the address, the former president said the ANC's diminishing popularity was evidenced by the party's poor showing during the local government elections in 2021.

Zuma declared:

" The ANC has been left bruised."

According to TimesLIVE, Zuma didn't mince his words when criticising President Ramaphosa, branding him as a criminal who used his wealth to garner support from ANC delegates during the 2017 elective conference.

The controversial former president warned that should history repeat itself during the 55th National Elective Conference, it would spell the demise of the ANC. Zuma advised that the conference should reflect ANC members' preferences rather than party leadership's desires.

President Ramaphosa has been enshrouded in controversy since the Section 89 committee investigating the Phala Phala burglary released its report. The committee found that Ramaphosa may have violated the law in his conduct following the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm.

The findings from the report resulted in politicians and citizens calling for Ramaphosa to step down as president. Though it was anticipated that the president would resign, Ramaphosa is determined to fight the report's findings, News24 reported.

President Ramaphosa is set to go head to head against former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the ANC's top position at the elective conference set to begin on 16 December.

South Africans react to Zuma blaming Ramaphosa for the ANC's diminishing support

Citizens called Zuma out for being a hypocrite on social media.

Here's what South Africans are saying:

@thubanamoses343 claimed:

"He must come to the ANC NEC meeting and stop making noise outside the meeting infact, he must be disciplined."

@parthurleonard commented:

"Funny how they all talk of the ANC and the party's shame. What about SA, it's shame at the ANC and the mess the county is in because of their party?"

@simantiek added:

"But He was worse than him. He must just keep quiet."

@MjoliNothabo accused:

"What about him, he let loads of our cash get out of the country with his Indian friends."

@potenzachip asked:

"When is he going back to jail?"

@Mingus1605 laughed:

"Hah! Look who's talking"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal caused severe effects on the country’s economy.

It was found that the president may have violated the Constitution and the country’s law over the theft of millions in foreign currency. Since the release of Parliament’s Section 89 panel’s decision, the dollar-rand cross jumped by as much as 4.4%.

According to News24, the increase is the most significant experienced since March 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown. Michael Kafe and Andreas Kolbe of Barclays Bank told the publication that it would negatively affect the markets if the president were to resign.

