The Phala Phala report compiled by Parliament’s section 89 panel has had serious ramifications on South Africa’s economy

Since the release of the report that implicates President Cyril Ramaphosa, the dollar-rand cross jumped by as much as 4.4%

Michael Kafe and Andreas Kolbe of Barclays Bank believes that if the president were to resign, it would negatively affect the markets

JOHANNESBURG- President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal has caused serious effects on the country’s economy.

The allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa have negatively affected the rand. Image: Simon Dawson

Source: Getty Images

It was found that the president may have violated the Constitution and the country’s law over the theft of millions in foreign currency. Since the release of Parliament’s section 89 panel’s decision, the dollar-rand cross jumped by as much as 4.4%.

According to News24, the increase is the most significant experienced since March 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown. Michael Kafe and Andreas Kolbe of Barclays Bank told the publication that if the president were to resign, it would negatively affect the markets.

It is still unclear what Ramaphosa will decide following the release of the Phala Phala report. However, members of the African National Congress and his allies have convinced him to hold off on making a decision.

Meanwhile, political writer and commentator Dr Ebrahim Harvey said Ramaphosa’s term in office has been more damaging than his predecessors. During an interview with Cape Talk, Harvey said the president “messed up” in every aspect.

The commentator said Ramaphosa’s rumoured resignation leaves South Africans with very few credible candidates to take the reins. He added that it is a case of the ‘devil you know is better than the one you know even better.

Citizens react to the state of the economy:

@MondliNtuli_ZN said:

“No worries, let the rand fall I know someone who will pick it up.”

@DavidWolpertZA commented:

“The consensus seems to be that SA needs him- why? Even now he’s indecisive, he’s achieved almost nothing, SA has regressed badly, and his hands are not clean. So how desperate are we?”

@Bonganih15 posted:

“Whether the Rand collapses or not Ramaphosa is going to resign we don’t need him anymore.”

@Future_COO wrote:

“We don’t need this kind of stress in December, please.”

@ItsRadebe added:

“So the rand supports violating the Constitution? We learn every day.”

