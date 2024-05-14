There are certain industry heavyweights that have gotten their fair share of hate by other stars

From DJ Maphorisa being accused of gatekeeping Amapiano to Connie Ferguson, who was accused of exploiting actors

TK Nciza and DJ Sbu were under the late Zahara's radar when it came to her music royalties

The South African entertainment industry has been hit with quite a few cases of exploitation allegations, which were rarely proven to be true. The artists who were never afraid to voice out their concerns gave courage to other stars who corroborated their claims. However, the heavyweights in the industry have distanced themselves from these claims.

DJ Maphorisa vs the Amapiano music fraternity

Talented music producer DJ Maphorisa is the first name you think of when you think about the genre of Amapiano. Phori started out experimenting with other genres, but he found a home in Amapiano. Being one of the big names in the global genre has its ups and downs, with gatekeeping claims being among DJ Maphorisa's downs.

Firstly, he was accused of leeching onto Kabza De Small and trying to climb up the ladder using his talent. Then he dug an ever deeper grave for himself when he said artists who use his studio and equipment to record their songs owe him royalties.

MacG even called him a vampire who uses young up-and-coming artists. However, Soa Mattrix told Briefly News that DJ Maphorisa has helped him so much in the industry that he does not think he is a gatekeeper.

What happened with Vatiswa Ndara's claims about Connie Ferguson

Talented actress Vatiswa Ndara wrote a lengthy open letter to the then minister of sports, arts and culture, Nathi Mthethwa, accusing Ferguson Films of exploiting her.

Just when people deliberated what she could have meant about the accusations, actress Keke Mphuthi also accused Ferguson Films of similar offences.

Keke claimed she was pregnant at the time, and she almost lost her baby due to the stress caused by the production company.

Zahara makes more shocking claims against DJ Sbu and TK Nciza

TK Nciza and DJ Sbu did not know about peace on social media shortly after the Loliwe hitmaker's untimely passing. People unearthed old interviews by the late singer accusing the duo of owing her royalties.

DJ Sbu ruffled people's feathers when he claimed that Zahara was the one who owed them.

Sir Trill accuses certain artists of sabotaging him

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano singer Sir Trill revealed in an Instagram live that he has been facing difficulties within the industry.

Sir Trill revealed the artists who refused to work with him on his albums, but he gave them the best songs on theirs. He also made mention of the industry gatekeepers in the Amapiano music genre who have tried to sabotage him.

