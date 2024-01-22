An old recording of Zahara dragging her old business partners made its way online

The voice clip of the late Loliwe singer blasting TK Nciza and DJ Sbu for exploiting her left netizens disinterested

DJ Sbu told Briefly News about his initial promise of handing over Zahara's music rights to her family

An old recording of Zahara blasting TS Records' TK Nciza and DJ Sbu for exploiting her was uncovered. Images: djsbulive, zaharasa, tknciza_sa

Source: Instagram

Zahara's recording complaining about her former mentors is making rounds on the internet. Netizens uncovered an unknown clip of the late singer dragging her former associates, TK Nciza and DJ Sbu to filth again for neglecting her.

Zahara drags former associates in old recording

Since her unfortunate death, more saddening news continues to surface about Zahara's life and career. While alive, the Ndiza hitmaker complained on various platforms about the treatment she received at TS Records and the money she never saw.

In a Twitter (X) post shared by MDN News, an old recording of the late singer's conversation with an unknown man was shared, where she complained about how TK Nciza and DJ Sbu exploited her:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"The things they've done to people are coming back to bite them. Can't you see DJ Sbu is now hugging trees? He's still robbing me, TK (Nciza) too, I'm not worried."

"TK is divorced, the girl he thought he'd marry, went back to her boyfriend. Now DJ Sbu is hugging trees and walking barefoot; the G-Wagon isn't even his."

Previously, Sbu had been approached about possibly handing Zahara's music rights to her family after she died. He told Briefly News that Zahara already owned and benefitted from her music:

"Her music is owned by her publishing company, she owns her own publishing and Sheer Music [Sheer Publishing Africa] has been paying her directly. Her music is classic and her family will benefit from it for as long as that music is still alive."

Mzansi reacts to Zahara's recording

Netizens have seemingly moved on from Zahara's label woes and expressed their disinterest in the matter:

jay16selom3497 said:

"What do we do with this information, guys? Life goes on."

ratosjackson wasn't interested:

"This is tired now."

MainKido asked:

"Why did she never take this to court?"

prow_II wrote:

"But this isn’t anything new."

Meanwhile, some netizens joked about the issue:

FitMandisa joked:

"She’s dealing with them from the underground!"

Miz_Ruraltarain encouraged Zahara:

"Stand up, Zahara! Punish them until they end up picking up litter in the streets."

ArinaoMurozvi asked:

"Who dealt with her until she sadly passed away? She cursed them and they are still alive, but she's not."

ziyanda_mbusi said:

"Zahara was venting here and the guy recorded anyway."

Toya Delazy uses Zahara's story to tell her own

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Toya Delazy's announcement that she would write a book based on her label troubles.

The now-indie singer revealed that it was Zahara's drama with her former label, TS Records, that inspired her to tell her story, saying their contracts were very similar.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News