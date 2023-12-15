Netizens uncovered a video of Zahara being ignored by her former mentors, TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu

This comes after the former couple was said to have visited the late singer's home to pay their respects

Mzansi weighed was shattered by the clip and called out Zahara's former mentors for letting her down

Netizens are upset after watching a video of Zahara getting the cold shoulder from her former mentors, TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu. Images: tknciza_sa, zaharasa, nhlanhla_mafu

Source: Instagram

A video of Zahara being ignored by her former mentors, TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu, went to the internet. Previously, the former couple is said to have gone to the singer's home to pay their respects after she tragically lost her life. Mzansi was not happy with how her industry mates treated her.

Zahara gets cold shoulder from former mentors

Following Zahara's death, fans gained insight into her close relationships, even her eyebrow-raising romance with her fiancé, Mpho Xaba.

So it came as a shocker when netizens uncovered an old video of the Loliwe singer's calls being ignored by her former mentors, TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mfu.

Taken from Zahara's reality show, As I Rise, shared by Twitter (X) user Yolokazi_chagi, the singer attempts to call both Nciza and Mafu, but her calls go unanswered.

Moreover, Mafu soon texts the Umthwalo singer, asking her to send a message instead, which could insinuate that she may have been busy. However, Zahara went on to say that she was not surprised that they didn't answer her calls:

"For me, it's just life. Them not answering my calls did not alarm me."

Nhlanhla honoured Zahara with a tribute post on her Instagram page:

"Aah Mazet mfethu. I'm sorry, sis. Condolences to the Mkutukana family and all her loved ones."

Mzansi weighs in on Zahara's video

Netizens are shattered after watching the old clip and called TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu for not being there for Zahara:

Mawewe1 said:

"But today, they are acting like caring people."

lerato_sbk was disappointed:

"Arg man, I feel like many people failed her. Not that it is on them or whatever, but sometimes actions can tear a person apart."

DarlaForst was shattered:

"Queen didn’t deserve this. Imagine putting trust in people and then for them to disappoint you."

asable8187 was disappointed in Nhlanhla:

"But you kept quiet when she was being exploited right under your nose, but it's fine; we're all hurting right now."

thobekalungelo._ called Nhlanhla out:

"But never picked her calls."

smorwakgadi told Mafu:

"I remember her being taken by you and your then hubby. Exploited and turned into a maid."

Vusi Nova honours his late friend Zahara

On a lighter note, Briefly News shared a post by Vusi Nova where he mourned his late friend Zahara with a throwback video of theirs.

Nova is said to have stood up for the Loliwe singer and her family after her former boss, TK Nciza, appeared at her home seemingly to pay his respects but soon allegedly tried to take over the funeral arrangements.

Vusi reportedly gave Nciza a vicious tongue lashing before showing him the door.

