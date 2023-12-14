Vusi Nova allegedly stood up for Zahara and chased TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu from her funeral

Nciza had allegedly offered to take care of Zahara's funeral arrangements

Media personality and Zahara's friend Afiba commended Vusi for his love and support

There was reportedly drama at Zahara's funeral after the singer's close friend Vusi Nova allegedly chased fellow stars Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza from the funeral.

Vusi Nova reportedly chased fellow stars Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza from Zahara's funeral. Image: @tknciza_sa, @nhlanhla_mafu and @Mkhulu_Sivivane

Drama at Zahara's funeral after TK Nciza's suggestion

Vusi Nova has been hailed as one of the few celebrities who stood with Zahara through the good and the bad. The star allegedly caused a scene at the late award-winning singer's funeral after TS Records co-founder TK Nciza and his ex-wife Nhlanhla Mafu arrived at Zahara's home.

According to ZiMoja, TK Nciza also offered to help with the funeral arrangements and even suggested that Zahara's body should be moved from the mortuary it is to another one. The report further noted that TK's bold suggestion did not sit well with many people given his history with Zahara. A source said:

"They arrived at the house and said their condolences to Bulelwa's mom. TK offered that the ANC handle the funeral arrangements and move the body from the current mortuary, which did not sit well with a lot of people."

Vusi Nova stands with Zahara till the end

A source close to the matter said people were disgusted that TK Nciza was offering to help Zahara now but was never there when she needed him the most. Vusi Nova allegedly stood his ground and chased the celebrities out.

Briefly News spoke to media personality and Zahara's friend Asandiswa Mhlauli popularly known as Afiba who said he does not want to say much about the rumours circulating on social media because he believes Belelwa deserves a dignified funeral.

He however commended Vusi Nova for his continued love and support for their friend. He said:

"I would not want to confirm or get involved in any of the issues happening as I believe my friend deserves a dignified funeral and memorial service.

"All I can say is Vusi Nova is one of the people that loved and protected Zahara when she was alive and he is continuing to show his loyalty until this day."

DJ Sbu ignores drama and shares 6 pics with Zahara

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu is moving on from the backlash and decided to mourn Zahara in peace. The MoFaya general shared several photos of his late artist back in her prime, seemingly grieving what could have been.

The best way to shut the noise is to ignore it, and that's exactly what DJ Sbu is doing. The I'll Be There hitmaker turned his Instagram comments off and decided to mourn his late former artist, Zahara, in peace.

