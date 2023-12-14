DJ Sbu has no time for drama and instead of focusing on the backlash, he mourned Zahara with their throwback photos

The Remember When It Rained hitmaker posted six old pictures of his late artist in the good old days

Sbudah also opened up about the possibility of handing over Zahara's music rights to her family

DJ Sbu is mourning his late artist, Zahara and posted their old photos while contemplating the fate of her music rights. Images: djsbulive, zaharasa

DJ Sbu is moving on from the backlash and decided to mourn Zahara in peace. The MoFaya general shared several photos of his late artist back in her prime, seemingly grieving what could have been.

DJ Sbu mourns Zahara with throwback photos

The best way to shut the noise is to ignore it and that's exactly what DJ Sbu is doing. The I'll Be There hitmaker turned his Instagram comments off and decided to mourn his late former artist, Zahara in peace.

In several photos, the Loliwe hitmaker is seen passionately performing on stage, even weeping in one photo. In other snaps, the singer is all smiles and poses with Sbu:

Moreover, Sbu also shared a flier of Zahara's memorial service previously revealed by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

DJ Sbu contemplates handing over Zahara's rights

In a Twitter (X) post shared by Newzroom Afrika, DJ Sbu was asked whether he would consider handing over Zahara's music rights to her family as a token of his appreciation.

The singer released three albums, Loliwe (2011), The Beginning Live (2012), Phendula (2013) and possibly even more songs under TS Records. Sbu said there's a possibility to hand over the rights to Zahara's family:

"I'm definitely all for support as life goes on and will also be there to share whatever information that's needed on my side. I will also need to consult my ex-business partner, Mr Nciza as well as her [Zahara] current record company. Her works are there, we did it together.

Those are the discussions that need to happen considering that I also have children. I want to make sure that when I'm gone, my children can continue benefiting from some of the work that I've done.

"Everything that I've ever done, I gave it all away. I have to be very careful in how I make decisions, especially in times like these because you've got emotions and you care about someone even if you have a contractual agreement, Ubuntu is still there. But there definitely is a possibility."

This is what netizens had to say:

ujudas_iscariot didn't believe Sbu:

"He hasn’t given back PRO's money, he says that when an artist dies."

rakgadibandz was sceptical:

"Why couldn’t they consider this while she was still alive?!"

NgoveniSbu doesn't agree with the decision:

"He should not give back the masters. There’s no reason to."

NoloMabasa_ said:

"Respectfully, Sbu is absolutely correct on this one. It's business."

OF_747 wasn't convinced:

"I don't buy this nonsense, Sbu is just riding the wave here. If he wanted to give Zahara what was due to her, he should have done that a long time ago."

