Toya Delazy recently touched on her contractual disputes and how they were similar to the late Zahara's

The musician explained that she was not satisfied with her contract at her former record label

The late Zahara was very vocal about her contractual disputes with her former label TS Records

Afrowave singer Toya Delazy added her voice to the record label contract disputes surrounding Zahara after her death.

Toya Delazy hints at bad contract with former label

Following the untimely passing of Zahara, the internet unearthed the singer's constant battle with her former record label, TS Records.

The late Zahara was very vocal about her contractual disputes with the label co-founded by DJ Sbu and TK Nciza.

Responding to a tweet, Toya recently touched on her contractual disputes and how they were similar to the late Zahara's.

"I had the exact same deal."

Toya gets real about gaining independence

The Pump It On hitmaker explained that she was not satisfied with her contract, so she went the independent route.

"This is why it is important to support artists that go independent. Of course, it's not gonna look the same without the industry machine, but if the fans and public were genuine, independence would not be a death sentence but rather the natural progression as we all had to start somewhere from being unknown.

"Instead, they cuss us and say we fell off, and when you stand up to the labels, they put you on pause, so no one hears your music anywhere anymore."

Toya pays tribute to Zahara

The singer relayed a heartfelt message to Zahara in honour of her memory.

"Rest in peace Zahara. It really hurt to get the news you are no more, condolences to your family and fans, nami as your peer, I'm really gonna miss you, when we were coming up, it was such a revolutionary time, and you changed so many lives."

DJ Sbu, TK Nciza dragged

In a previous report from Briefly News, TS Records co-founders DJ Sbu and TK Nciza trended after the news of singer Zahara's untimely passing made headlines. Old interviews of the singer speaking about her label disputes have been unearthed.

A fair number of social media users are calling for Mzansi to stop dragging DJ Sbu and TK Nciza, as they, too, might be hurting.

