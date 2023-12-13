DJ Sbu has spoken out on Zahara's death, expressing shock and praising her for her great voice and lasting legacy

The media personality, previously accused of exploiting Zahara, highlighted her talent and envisioned her having a long career

Social media users commended DJ Sbu for addressing the situation with maturity and kindness

DJ Sbu has finally broken his silence following singer Zahara's death. The media personality who worked with Zahara for years said the singer will always be remembered for her great voice.

DJ Sbu breaks silence following Zahara's death

DJ Sbu has been topping social media charts and making the headlines following the announcement of Zahara's death. The businessman and media personality who was a part of the co-founders of TS Records has been accused of exploiting the singer.

Speaking during a candid interview with Newzroom Afrika, DJ Sbu said he was shocked when he heard about the news of Zahara's death. He noted that he always thought the Loliwe singer would live as long as the late great Miriam Makeba. He said the singer will forever be remembered for her great voice and music.

"Her lasting legacy is her great voice, amazing music, incredible personality and extremely talented young sister. She had a long life ahead of her, I really thought Zahara would be as old as the late great Mama Miriam Makeba. I thought she would be on stages up until that age because her music is timeless."

DJ Sbu's reaction gets SA talking

Social media users weighed in on DJ Sbu's comments.

@BoostingCable said:

"Shout out to DJ Sbu for constantly addressing this. Even after being blamed he still chooses to show maturity and kindness #RIPZahara ️"

@KMjiwu added:

"Thank you for this interview Dj Sbu. We know your heart Bhuti!❤️"

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa shares Zahara’s memorial details

Briefly News also reported that Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has revealed the details of Zahara's upcoming memorial service. The singer died on Monday, 11 December 2023, after a short, agonising illness and will be remembered on Thursday, 14 December 2023.

After multi-award-winning singer Zahara lost her battle to liver complications, she will be remembered at a memorial service hosted in Randburg's Rhemba Bible Church from 11 am to 2 pm on 14 December.

