Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has shared the details for Zahara's memorial service

The service, seemingly organised by the department, will take place at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg

Mzansi isn't at all impressed with the minister's efforts and called him out for using Zahara's passing for publicity

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa was criticised for being opportunistic after sharing Zahara’s memorial service details. Images: X/ zizikodwa and Instagram/ zaharasa

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has revealed the details of Zahara's upcoming memorial service. The singer died on Monday, 11 December 2023 after a short, agonising illness, and will be remembered on Thursday, 14 December 2023.

Zizi Kodwa shares Zahara's memorial service details

After multi-award-winning singer Zahara lost her battle to liver complications, she will be remembered at a memorial service hosted in Randburg's Rhemba Bible Church from 11am to 2pm on 14 December.

Following her family's confirmation of her passing, the country has rallied to honour the singer and celebrate her life. Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa posted a photo with the details for Zahara's memorial service taking place on Thursday, 14 December 2023:

Moreover, the minister posted a photo of him visiting the Mkutukana family to pay his respects and comfort them on the loss of their daughter:

"This afternoon, we spent the afternoon with ZaharaSA’s loved ones. Our heartfelt prayers go to the Mkutukana family, Zahara’s friends and the entire music fraternity. The passing of Zahara is a profound loss to the country."

Mzansi weighs in on Zizi Kodwa's efforts

Netizens weren't impressed with the sports minister's actions and called him out for being disingenuous:

theeNosh said:

"Nathi Mthethwa multiplied."

FikileMlisana wrote:

"Don't steal the money for the memorial service. Also, was the government given authority to announce Zahara's funeral arrangements?"

ku82la criticised Zizi:

"Are you now the family spokesperson? Ai."

Thembisile_Q wasn't impressed:

"Hate this government so much because Zahara needed you when she was alive and you never showed up, now you're quick to visit her home for a photo op."

zwidenyapT said:

"You could have been wearing a jacket if this was genuine, not a pr stunt. Who raised you?"

Mzansi celebs pay tribute to Zahara

In more Zahara updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Minnie Dlamini's heartfelt tribute to the singer, saying Zahara was there for her during a very challenging period in her life:

"I remember her being one of the few people who reached out to me to check if I was okay amidst my drama."

Katlego Maboe also honoured Zahara with a beautiful rendition of one of her songs from her debut album.

