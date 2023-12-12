Zahara's family has finally broken their silence to address the news of the singer's death

The family has confirmed Zahara's untimely passing and extended gratitude to the hospital staff for taking care of her

Tributes continue to pour in for the Umthwalo hitmaker from fans and colleagues in the music industry

Zahara’s family has broken its silence to confirm the singer's passing while extending gratitude to the hospital staff who cared for her. Images: zaharasa

Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana's family has come forth to address the news about the singer's passing. The family spokesperson, Nkosiyami Mkutukana, confirmed Zahara's death while also showing appreciation to the hospital staff who took care of the singer and fought to keep her alive.

Zahara's family addresses singer's passing

Despite not having a chance to break the news to the media and supporters, Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana's family has broken its silence in a video interview, on the news of the singer's death.

Speaking to eNCA, family spokesperson, Nkosiyami Mkutukana was saddened to confirm Zahara's passing. Mkutukana said that despite Zahara's popularity, she was a beloved and down-to-earth family member:

"It's very sad to us as a family to have lost one of our beloved daughters. Besides being someone who was popularly known, to us, she was a family member, a humble person, an ordinary child to us.

We would love to express our appreciation to the staff members of the hospital who took care of her when she was ill. We appreciate what they did, they did their best to avoid what has happened, and we appreciate their efforts.

We are now confirming that the girl is no more and we are grieving the loss. The family is very sad to have lost one of their beloved daughters. We would also love to be given an opportunity as a family to sit and discuss the next steps."

The family further confirmed Zahara's passing in a media statement on her social media pages:

"Surrounded by family and loved ones, Zahara departed this world on Monday, 11 December 2023. She was a pure light and an even purer heart in the world. A beacon of hope, a gift, and a blessing to us and countless people around the world."

"A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. May we remember Zahara not with sorrow but with the healing, joy, kindness, and inspiration she brought to us through her life and her music."

Mzansi celebs pay tribute to Zahara

Big wigs and industry mates mourned Zahara with heartfelt tributes after learning of the singer's untimely passing:

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the singer:

"Zahara’s passing is unfortunate. We have been robbed of a great talent. She’s one of the best we have produced in the arts and I am deeply saddened by her passing."

South African actress, Minnie Dlamini honoured Zahara:

"My heart is so sore. Not only was she an incredible talent but she had a heart of gold! Rest in power, and thank you Bulelwa for your indelible contribution to music."

Podcast and Chill reflected on their interview with the singer:

"Rest in Power. ‘The girl next door’ you’ve indeed inspired us with your amazing music."

Actress, Refilwe Modiselle mourned Zahara:

"May her soul rest in eternal love and peace. Thank you for your gift."

South African actor, Vuyolwethu Ngcukana posted:

"May you be received with love, grace and mercy, thank you for the music, Zahara."

Zahara's family alleges she was poisoned

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the speculations reportedly made by Zahara's family where it was alleged that a close relative may have poisoned the singer out of jealousy.

It's reported that the family believes the Umthwalo singer was betrayed during or after her lobola negotiations.

