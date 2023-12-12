In the wake of Zahara's passing, a video surfaced where the singer spoke about how she wants to be remembered

The Loliwe hitmaker spoke to MacG on Podcast and Chill about wanting to be regarded as the girl next door whose music inspired and gave fans hope

Mzansi is shattered by the news of Zahara's passing and sent heartfelt tributes to her

Zahara has sadly passed away and the news of her death came as a shock to many South Africans. A video of her Podcast and Chill interview surfaced where she said she would like to be remembered as the girl next door for her inspirational music and journey.

Zahara speaks on her legacy

Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana sadly succumbed to her illness on the evening of Monday, 11 December 2023 after a short illness. As tributes pour out for the singing sensation, a clip from her Podcast and Chill interview surfaced where Zahara spoke about her legacy.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a snippet of the interview where Zahara told MacG how she wants to be remembered:

"I want to be remembered as the girl next door that changed lives, that's it. Whether you're in a shack or the suburbs, just know that my music is here to inspire you.

The girl next door, whenever you need her, she's there to inspire and give you hope."

Mzansi pays respects to Zahara

Netizens sent heartfelt tributes to Zahara as fans were still shattered by the singer's untimely passing:

Mava32805054 said:

"And that’s exactly what she’ll be remembered for - inspiring an entire continent and healing people’s hearts."

BensonMaruma wrote:

"May her gorgeous soul rest in peace."

Thebeloved25212 was shattered:

"I'm sad to hear that she is no more. My condolences to her family and all her loved ones."

LeeHazelSibiya posted:

"We will always remember you baby girl."

Mzansi celebs honour Zahara's legacy

In a recent report, Briefly News shared heartfelt tributes from South African celebrities who paid their last respects to Zahara in the wake of her passing.

The likes of Jen Su and Khutso Thaledi honoured Zahara's legacy and sent tribute messages.

