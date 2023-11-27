The family of the award-winning singer Zahara have released an official statement regarding Zahara's health

This came after news of the star being hospitalised following her liver complication went viral on social media

The statement stated that the star had been admitted to hospital for a week after complaining about physical pains

Zahara’s Family Released an official statement about her being hospitalised. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Zahara's family has officially released a statement about the star being in the hospital, and this comes after the 36-year-old singer, who just celebrated her birthday, was to have liver complications.

Zahara has been in hospital for a week

Singer and songwriter Bulelwa Mkutukana, known as Zahara, is said to have been admitted to hospital for a week now. This was shared through an official statement that was shared on her Instagram page by her family and team following the trends of her being hospitalised going around social media.

The statement reads:

"As a family, we would like to seize this moment to convey our heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming love, support, and empathy extended to our beloved Zahara in light of the recent media coverage regarding her health. In recognition of your kindness, genuine concern, and understanding of your affection for Zahara, we wish to provide you with an update on our daughter's well-being.

"Despite our efforts to maintain strict confidentiality within our family and close circle during Zahara's hospitalisation, there has been misinformation circulating on the internet. We want to emphasise that any accurate updates regarding Zahara's health will be shared through her official social media platform or directly by her..."

See the full statement below:

Celebs and fans wish her a speedy recovery

Shortly after the media statement was shared on her Instagram page, celebs and fans of the star flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages and speedy recovery comments. See some of the remarks below:

salaminamosese shared:

"Sending love and healing energy.

rorisangt wrote:

"We praying… get well, mama. God is a healer."

brendamtambo responded:

"Get well, sis. we are praying for you."

ammarabrown replied:

"Sending prayers of healing over her."

lelwaz_b commented:

"Get well soon sthandwa sam we love you."

khayelihle_sibanyoni mentioned:

"Sending love and healing."

