Musician Zahara celebrated her 36th birthday on Thursday, 09 November 2023

The Loliwe hitmaker posted two stunning pictures of herself glowing and wished herself a happy birthday

Fans and social media users wished the award-winning singer a happy birthday

Zahara turned 36 on Thursday, 9 November 2023. Image: @ZaharaSA

Source: Instagram

Musician Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, just turned a year older and wiser. The star recently celebrated her birthday in style, and her social media followers and fans came out in droves to wish her a great year ahead.

Musician Zahara turns 36

Recently, singer-songwriter Zahara has been trending online after she opened up about her romantic life with her fiancé, Mpho Xaba.

The singer just made headlines as she celebrated turning 36 on Thursday, 9 November 2023.

The Loliwe hitmaker shared two stunning pictures of her glowing self on her Twitter timeline, wishing herself a great day ahead and captioning it:

"Celebrating 36 years of God’s grace, mercy, and kindness.To my beautiful family, friends, & fans worldwide, forever grateful for your relentless love & support.To God who called me & keeps me in perfect peace, all glory to Him. To many more years."

See the post below:

Netizens wished her a happy birthday

Shortly after Zahara shared her birthday post, fans flooded her comment section with complimentary messages, and some wished her the happiest birthday. See some of the comments here:

@_iamSlu wrote:

"Happy birthday."

@QobolwakheYoli said:

"Happy birthday Zaaaah."

@rsk_lsg mentioned:

"Happy birthday loliwe."

@LilGangTz1 commented:

"Enjoy your day, beautiful, my lady."

@PresleyPhethani responded:

"Happy birthday Sisi..... Shower us with an album."

@Bongikagwa replied:

"Happy birthday."

@tumelo_babalwa said:

"Happy birthday Zahara."

