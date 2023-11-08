South African singer Kelly Khumalo celebrated a significant milestone as her hit song Empini reached 20 million YouTube streams

The controversial singer expressed gratitude to her fans and followers for their ongoing support

Social media users joined in the celebration, acknowledging Kelly's consistent success in delivering hit songs

Kelly Khumalo's hit song Empini is still making major strides years after its release. The star took to her social media pages to celebrate another milestone achieved by the song.

Kelly Khumalo celebrates Empini's success

Award-winning South African star Kelly Khumalo is grateful for the continued support she has been receiving from her fans and followers over the past years.

The Bazokhuluma hitmaker recently headed to her page on X, formerly known as Twitter to share another major milestone. Kelly revealed that her popular song Empini is now sitting at 20 million YouTube streams.

The singer also said she is grateful for the love and support she has been receiving from her fans and followers. She wrote:

"20 Million views on YouTube thank you BoMakhi #EMPINI #TVOA #HerVocakHighness #FromAGodToKing ."

Kelly Khumalo's followers celebrate her song's milestone

Social media users also helped the star celebrate her continued success. Many thanked her for consistently dropping hit songs.

@JustyMartins said:

"Have you heard??? They've got a new one"

@Ladyziyanda commented:

"❤❤❤ Well deserved."

@thecuteofthings added:

"Congratulations @KellyKhumaloZA will you ever release TKO and Itshitshi to streaming services?"

@KhumaloDanica added:

"You deserve this and thank you for the music♥️♥️"

@TBucsqueen wrote:

"Well deserved, that's a classic❤️❤️"

