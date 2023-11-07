R&B superstar Janet Jackson was captured jamming to Tyla's hit song, Water

Damita Jo was at a party when somebody recorded her grooving to the international banger, and she posted it on her Instagram

Online spectators gave the South African superstar a nod for the recognition, saying she's far gone

Janet Jackson was captured singing and dancing to Tyla's song 'Water'. Images: Francois Nel/Getty Images, Neil Mockford/GC Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maison Valentino

Source: Getty Images

Johannesburg-born superstar Tyla has yet again made a mind-blowing impression after she got a nod from the baby of the iconic Jackson family, superstar Janet Jackson.

Janet Jackson dances to Tyla's hit song Water

Damita Jo was seen at a party moving and singing to the record-breaking hit song by now-international star Tyla. Janet posted the video on her Instagram stories, tagging Tyla.

The clip was shared by a lifestyle enthusiast, user @NIYMUSE, on the X app, formerly known as Twitter and said:

"Panting as I type!! Here’s Janet Jackson dancing & singing along to Tyla’s 'Water'"

Check out the video of Miss Jackson vibing to Tyla's song below:

Social media users proud of Tyla after Janet Jackson's video

Mzansi was beaming with pride again to see Tyla making international connections and praised her. Check out some of the comments:

@NIYMUSE imagined:

"Imagine being almost endorsed by the ULTIMATE Legend and skyrocketing to fame at this speed, Tyla you got it girl."

@Tessofthedmv commented:

"Janet tagging her in her stories is epic. Tyla girl, you can only go up from here."

@Bussa_Gud_na observed:

"This song is most definitely her vibe I bet she be having it on repeat singing her own freak version."

@Thepinkposse_ said:

"She even knows the lyrics ikdr you are winning pretty girrrl!"

@Izak22239092 noticed:

"Wait that's exactly how Janet Jackson sounds."

@lindleyanthony4 commended:

"You're going places, keep up the good work."

