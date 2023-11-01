Busisiswa has spoken against body shamers who have a problem with her stunning figure

The reality show star, who has just released new music, posted a video to promote her song, flaunting her new body

Her Instagram comment section blew up with disapproval from her fans, and she told Briefly News she was unashamed

Busiswa has clapped back at her troll for body-shaming her after losing notable weight. Images: @busiswaah

Her Majesty, Bususiswa Gqulu, has fans concerned about her "extreme" weight loss as she continues to lose weight.

The reality TV star has openly shared with her fans her weight struggles and started the journey of losing weight after she gave birth to her son Kgosi five years ago. She has even invited her followers to join her.

Busiswa posts promo video of Eazy on her Instagram

Busiswa posted a video of herself dancing to her new song clad in a blue two-piece that showed off her new slim figure and captioned it:

"It’s my birthday month. Gift me streams. #Eazy OUT NOW. Link in bio."

Check out her video below:

Busiswa tells speaks on how body-shamers make her feel

In a chat with Briefly News, the My Name Is hitmaker hit back at trolls and their nasty comments:

"The body shamers can eat dust, I'm happy man.

"I'm in a good place, I'm fit, I'm healthy, I'm loving life and I'm actively involved in raising my son and I love that for me so anything else is just your opinion."

Online spectators unimpressed with Busiswa's weight loss

Her followers on Instagram continued to bash her shedding more fat and said:

@arnoldmeso asked:

"Mara what happened with Busiswa?"

@nammie_buddie added:

"Are you sure you not taking crystal?"

@refdarling said:

"I don’t like this Busiswa I see…. So sorry, it’s too much."

@conie_langalanga defended:

"The same people that were body shaming her when she was bigger are the same people body shaming her now that she’s smaller, niya thakatha ngeke!!"

@bra2tz weighed-in:

"What happened to your bootyful body? A woman must have meat on the bone."

@bloodwelluchena confessed:

"Honestly I loved that previous body."

@fabricfantasies weighed-in:

"Bomuhle the chubby way you were Sisi... I wish as women we could just accept we're not all me and to be abo size 30/32."

ajewealth101 said:

"You not looking good, what’s wrong?"

