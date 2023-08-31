Reality TV star Busiswa has shown off her remarkable weight loss results

The Gqom hitmaker candidly shared with her followers about shedding some fat after the birth of her son

Her fans complimented her, even though many felt that she'd gone too far and should now take it easy

Busiswa has posted more transformation pictures as she continues with her weight-loss journey. Images: @busiswaah

Source: Instagram

Reality show star Busiswa Gqulu has shown more weight-loss results since she began trying to lose her post-pregnancy chubbiness.

Busiswa shows off more weight-loss results with 2 pictures

The My Name Is hitmaker shared with her fans a recent photo of her more petite frame, dressed in a green and blue outfit on X, formerly known as Twitter, and captioned it:

"Once I get arm definition it’s over for you bros."

Busiswa posted these two pictures in this post:

Busiswa announces weight-loss journey in 2021

Her Majesty motivated her fans who wanted to join her in taking care of their bodies in this X post she took in 2021 and captioned:

"I weighed 101 KG on the day my son was born. I weigh 78 KG today. He's 3 years old. Take your time, babes - but MAKE UP YOUR MIND."

Check it out below:

Tweeps applaud Busiswa's " weight loss

Her fans and social media users were initially excited about the Her Story: Busiswa reality show star but soon felt she was going overboard. Her fans remained loyal:

@Snerto120601 affirmed her:

"Hot, Royal Highness. Sgubhu svule."

@thy_maxfield admired her:

"Love you sisi, love seeing you happy qha!"

@MeneerT3 complimented:

"Her majesty looking on fleek."

@precious_molaba asked:

"Busiswa what do you use for losing weight? You look amazing and healthier."

@thandisekhonyana declared:

"I'm here for the body transformation."

@nenehtt praised:

"You are body goals Sisi. Look you had a great body before, now you are even hotter. It shows confidence is everything, and you have always been comfortable in your skin, no matter the size."

