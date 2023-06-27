Musician Busiswa Gqulu has once again shown fans her weight transformation in stunning pictures

The performer left many of her fan's jaws dropped after she posted her recent images on Instagram

Busiswa has never kept her weight journey a secret, as she would at times share updated pics

Singer and performer Busiswa Gqulu left the internet in a frenzy after she shared new pictures of herself looking fabulous.

Busiswa has left her fans stunned after she shared more pictures of her weightloss while on vacation. Image: @busiswaah

The Black Is King star never shied away from showing off her weight transformation, and her most recent pictures show that she has made a lot of progress.

Busiswa tells fans not to ask her about weight loss tips as she posed for the gram in new pics

The muso was enjoying a vacation with her friends at Scarborough Beach.

She shared images of her wearing a navy blue tracksuit and red boots.

"There’s nothing quite like fresh air & good friends."

In another post, Busiswa advised fans against asking her for tips.

"If you ask me one more time for weight loss tips."

Fans cannot stop raving about Busisnwa's weight loss

Taking to Busiswa's comments, section were enthused fans who wanted to know more about her routine.

Others shared some sweet and encouraging words.

@yemialade said:

"How did you do it?"

@mabasocynthia said:

"I'm also asking once and last Time cause you've maintained soo far pls share."

@rabiaworks said:

"My eyes are on the red boots! You are loved - any version of what you are."

@mpumi_somandla said:

"Ah ah we also want to know how you did it. Squeeze us in bandla."

@mrs_bojane said:

"We also humble request your routine sis, you can't be beautiful alone! We will leave you alone only if you tell us your secret I promise you."

@africancreature said:

"You look gooddd."

@shazzy_sharz said:

"Ask them if they do believe in magic pots that cook up magic potions."

@anelisiwe_sithonga asked:

“Bra what did you use for weight loss you look stunning dear.”

@simyngaye_ndlovu shared:

“Busiswa what did you do?”

Busiswa gets candid about her weight loss

According to The South African, Busiswa left her fans disappointed when she revealed her weight loss for the first time in 2020.

Known as someone who advocates for body positivity, many of her fans felt let down. She then shared a reaction from a fan and said she could explain.

Busiswa's reality show on BET Africa is a huge success

In previous Briefly News, the Makazi hitmaker bagged a reality show with BET Africa titled Her Majesty Busiswa.

In it, she opened up about her spiritual life, personal life and career.

