Sophie Ndaba had Mzansi gushing with her glow-up reveal on social media

The Lockdown actress had her comments section flooded with compliments and praise from fans and her colleagues

She spoke to Briefly News about her transformation and the story behind it

Sophie Ndaba's glow-up had South Africa gushing over her as she reintroduced a powerful version of herself. Images: @sophiendaba_.

Sophie Ndaba Lichaba had tongues wagging when she revealed gorgeous pictures of her transformation.

Sophie unveils new look on Instagram

She took to her timeline to reveal her makeover with the caption:

"Let me put the devil on notice and reintroduce myself! Sometimes, just walk around obagopotse gore owamang honey! Just prove to that one person who told you, 'Just look at you. No one will ever want you!' Heee, he forgot WHOSE you are!"

Here is the post below:

Sophie chats to Briefly News about her transformation

Sophie shared some details of what inspired her to reinvent herself with Briefly News, saying her journey was inspired by those who told her that her life was over after hitting a hard season:

"Remember I lost almost everything. Myself, my assets, my finances, my career and my business. I weighed 42kg when I left my marriage in 2021 January. It's taken me two full years to slowly restore myself with God's grace and mercy.

"Listen, I was told, 'No one will ever love you, you're too ugly to be restored behind closed doors!' Today I've proved to that person and anyone else that God has the last word! That's why I reintroduced myself."

Sophie to launch She's a Wonder Africa

Sophie further told Briefly News that her restoration was still in process and wants her life to be a sermon to other women through a platform called @shesawonder_ africa, which she will launch on Saturday, 19 August.

Social media gushes over Sophie's new look

This is how netizens praised King Sophie:

@kwa_mammkhize complimented:

"Nice to meet you, babe. Stella got her groove back."

@iamlebomphuthi admired:

"You're a true definition of 'mercy rewrote my life'. When I look at you, I see the grace of God."

@samuke92 preached:

"Like she never left, look at God. Won’t He do it? He’s a God of restoration."

@NtombiShibe learnt a lesson:

"Umuntu akalahlwa, she didn't give up on herself she focused on her health. Now look at her."

@_LeratoMabuza said:

"How Sophie got her groove back. The comeback is too personal, I like it."

@VinjwaZandile remembered the scripture:

"What do they say about God laying a table in front of your enemies? He definitely did that."

@planet_h_e_r commented:

"It's a Godly comeback! This has God written all over it. It's different and it hits different and it's felt different."

@Miss_Crocs defined:

"A comeback ain’t a comeback unless it’s personal! Love this for her, she looks happy too."

Sophie Ndaba rocks Floyd Mayweather's gala dinner

In a related Briefly News story, the Sophie was oozing confidence in a black number at the world champions event at the Sandton Convention Centre.

She told Briefly News that fashion must meet women in their comfort:

"This dress spoke to me and my personal style, not fashion or what's trending. Women must start prioritising what they feel comfortable in and, most importantly, what they love."

