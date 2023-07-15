Boxing legend and former champion Floyd Mayweather has arrived in Mzansi

His arrival was marked by a performance of Zulu dancers, which he seemed to enjoy as he welcomed the festivities

Money Mayweather is set to stay in the country this weekend and round his visit off in KZN tomorrow

Former boxing champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather had landed in Mzansi.

He was greeted at the airport by a performance of Zulu dances in full regalia performing the Zulu dance.

Floyd Mayweather arrives to Zulu men dancing for him

The legendary boxer touched down in the country more than an hour ago to great fanfare and excitement. @ThaboMosia recorded the video of Mayweather arriving in Mzansi.

In the video, Mayweather smiles as the Zulu performers welcome him with a telling performance. Mayweather is down for it and moves his body a little.

In the second video, Mayweather throws s fist in the air while flanked by bodyguards and his entourage. The boxing legend's arrival was announced last year. The visit forms part of his Motherland tour. The first leg of the tour took place in Zimbabwe.

He will visit Durban from Johannesburg tomorrow the 16th of July.

Watch the video here:

Tweeps unbothered by Mayweather's arrival

Tweeps could not help but wonder what Mayweather is doing here.

Thabang was unimpressed.

"Ufunani la?"

Dr.Stan_Kruger warned him not to meddle in Mzansi affairs.

"He mustn't come here to tell us to vote for ANC or we will resurrect MaEleven and jump in him."

Man's Not Nelson Mandela threw shade.

"So the Zimbabwean government paid R18 million for him to come to Zim, and he just visited South Africa for free."

Nompumelelo Gwala Mphephethwa thought T-bo Touch must be overjoyed.

"T-bo Touch is happy wherever he is."

Serope sa Noha is not fascinated.

"We have too many problems as a country to a point that even when international celebrities come, they don't fascinate me like before."

