Internationally acclaimed retired boxer Floyd Mayweather is coming to South Africa as part of his much-awaited Motherland Tour

The star is currently touring neighbouring Zimbabwe and will be making his way to Mzansi on 15 July

Popular amapiano star Mr JazziQ is set to host the American boxer in one of the country's oldest townships, Alexandra

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

South Africans are counting down the hours until the arrival of retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather in the country.

Mr JazziQ says he is ready to welcome Floyd Mayweather. Image: Getty Images and @mrjazziq

Source: UGC

Amapiano DJ, Mr JazziQ has been tasked with the duty of welcoming the star and making sure his stay in Mzansi is a memorable one.

Mr JazziQ promises to give Floyd Mayweather the full Mzansi experience

Speaking to ZiMoja, popular businessman and amapiano DJ Mr JazziQ, real name Tumelo Manyoni said he will be hosting the American billionaire at his newly opened club and lounge Vibes on Main.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He said the aim of Mayweather's visit is an opportunity to give him the full Mzansi experience. Mr JazziQ added that he planned to give his icon a full experience of the popular Alex township. He said:

"We are extremely excited to be hosting one of my icons at a place that raised me, the plan is to take him through the whole Alex experience. Take him to the places that birthed.

"We are taking Amapiano to the world and by that we also want people to get to experience the vibes here in South Africa."

Mr JazziQ shares deets about his scheduled US tour

The star is set to travel to the US for his first-ever US tour. The much-awaited tour is scheduled to start on 22 July in Washington and wrap up on 6 August in Los Angeles.

L’vovo Derrango hosted a traditional Zulu ceremony, said to be on a spiritual journey following a minor stroke

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango has reportedly performed a traditional ceremony to appease his ancestors.

According to ZiMoja, the Zulu ceremony was performed to make peace with his ancestors.

The news publication reported that the ceremony took place in Durban at his birthplace in New Castle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News