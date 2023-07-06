Amapinao sensation Kabelo Motha, also known as Kabza De Small, is executive producing Drake's It's All A Blur tour

The Canadian rapper took to his Instagram stories and announced that the DJ is part of his team of producers for his tour with 21 Savage

Mzansi could not be more proud of Kabza De Small and his latest achievement, saying he is making history with his international moves

Congratulations are in order for Kabza De Small, who is flying the South African flag high!

Drake took to his Instagram page to announce that Kabza De Small is part of his 'It's All A Blur' tour. Image: @kabelomotha, @champagnepapi

Rapper Drake announced that Kabza De Small plays some part in his It's All A Blur tour with fellow rapper 21 Savage.

Kabza makes history with executive producing gig with the international superstar

Taking to his Instagram page, Drake shared the exciting news that Kabza is executive producing the tour.

His tour with 21 Savage is produced by Noah “40” Shebib, BNYX and South Africa's very own Kabza!

Twitter blogger @MDNnewss shared a screenshot of Drake's announcement:

SA Has expressed their pride in the Scorpion King DJ

Fans have congratulated Kabza De Small on his latest achievement.

@jonasiphe said:

"When it's your time."

@PankiSalut85014 said:

"History in making."

@Msenti91657768 said:

"DJ Maphorisa must be proud."

@matlouklaas said:

"Congratulations to @Drake for working with the G.O.A.T."

@Dukes_Mokoena said:

"Congrats Boi."

@Msenti91657768

"He deserves it. Where are the Mr. know it alls who said Kabza's management blah blah."

@YourMatePete said:

"Nice to Kabza uplifting small and upcoming artists."

@Mr__Morale__ said:

"Kabza is already a legend, but a cosign from Drake is gonna get him residence in Ibiza now."

@NgomaniSyd43450 said:

"But Drake seems that he has a beef with Phori why Kabza alone."

@ntshebelicious said:

"Drake knows music 1st it was @blackcoffee now The KOA @KabzaDeSmall_ congratulations, Gomora is proud."

