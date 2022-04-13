Mlindo The Vocalist had his fans and followers worried about him after he posted a concerning post on his page

The singer who made headlines over the past few months following his fallout with DJ Maphorisa said he is thankful that he is still breathing

Many took to the comments section to advise the AmaBlesser hitmaker to seek professional counselling if he is going through a difficult time

Social media users shared concerns for singer Mlindo The Vocalist after he shared a cryptic post on his Instagram page.

Mlindo has recently kept a low profile on his pages after his public feud with music producer DJ Maphorisa.

According to ZAlebs, the Wamuhle hitmaker took to his Instagram page to assure his fans that he was doing okay despite keeping a low profile on social media. He wrote:

"With everything happening, im thankful to be still breathing with all this negativity around me"

Although the post was meant to give assurance to the fans, some shared concerns for the star.

@thabihlongwa wrote:

"Aybo we miss u. Stop condemning yourself and just come back to us."

@dorahlovelydee commented:

"Keep on doing your work, never mind the negativity around you because they will always be around you, my brother."

@casendra__m said:

"God has no favourite! He shall lift you up ! Stay blessed, my brother! Trust in the Lord for his mercy and endurance forever!"

@vuyan.iii_ added:

"You got this young king."

