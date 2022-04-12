Musician Heavy K became a topic of discussion on social media after his ex-girlfriend Nicole Maleka shared some information about their relationship

Nicole opened up about her romance with the celeb during an episode of Sip or Spill with YouTuber Lelo

According to Nicole, her relationship with Heavy K did not work out because he was controlling; the musician, however, fired back, saying he only minds his business

Heavy K's former lover Nicole Maleka recently spilt the tea on why their relationship did not last. The stunner opened up during an episode of Sip or Spill with Lelo.

Heavy K took a jab at his ex Nicole Maleka after she called him controlling. Image: @nicole_maleka and @HeavykDrumboss

Source: UGC

During the video, the young ladies got candid about their love lives and even name-dropped some celebrities while answering questions from fans.

Answering the question about what really happened between her and the Drumboss hitmaker Nicole said:

"Me and Heavy K separated because he wasn't a good guy for me. He is very controlling, and I am outgoing, so we didn't clash."

Heavy K clapped back at Nicole by taking a jab at her choice of words. He mocked her for using the word' clash.' He tweeted:

"Yaz, I'm one guy who minds his own business no matter what simply because I don't wanna "clash" with anyone but still catching stray bullets, ay kunzima."

Peeps also made fun of the girl for her broken English.

@MPJessG added:

"So am I the only one who picked up that this girl said she broke up with heavy k because they were not clashing?"

