YouTubers Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe have rubbished claims that they are no longer close friends

Peeps suspected that there was trouble in their paradise when they stopped posting each other on their social media pages

The celebrity duo proved social media users wrong when they rocked up together at The Real Housewives of Lagos launch party last week

Popular South African YouTubers Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe have responded to claims that they are not close friends anymore.

Mihlali Ndamase & Lasiwe have denied claims that they are fighting. Image: @mihlali_n and @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The stars poured cold water on the allegations when they showed up as each other's date at the RHOL launch party in Sandton last week. The vloggers surprised fans when they walked the pink carpet together.

Rumours that the stars had drifted apart surfaced when eagle-eyed peeps noticed that they were no longer constantly posting each other on their respective pages, ZAlebs reports.

According to TshisaLIVE, the celebrity duo said the fact they are both in the same industry has made their friendship stronger. They also added that they decided to press the pause button on posting pictures of each other on social media because they want to keep their friendship low key,

"The fact that we get to grow together and find our feet together is just amazing. Being a public figure, you have to maintain a certain image, be in certain places, and always be seen. So when we’re not seen together, people start thinking that we’re beefing and it’s not the case because we want to keep our relationship private. So there’s a lot of dynamics that we have to consider, and also the fact that we’re quite young."

