Actress Jessica Nkosi has issued a warning to her fans to beware of online scammers who are using her name to defraud people

The Queen star said she has never been involved in any cryptocurrency business, and she advised peeps to report the scammers to the police

Nkosi is not the only local celebrity to fall victim to online scammers; Simz Ngema also issued a similar warning to her fans

Jessica Nkosi has released a statement warning her fans and followers about online scammers using her name to defraud people of their hard-earned money.

Jessica Nkosi has advised her fans to report online fraudsters to the police. Image: @jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

In the statement sent out by her representative, The Queen actress said she has never been involved in the advertisement of cryptocurrency or Bitcoin.

She also empathised with those who had been scammed and advised them to report to the police. The statement read:

"It has come to our attention that a number of social media accounts purporting to be that of Jessica Nkosi have taken to misleading, defrauding, and misrepresenting themselves to innocent members of the public.

Miss Nkosi is neither involved in nor the advertising, Bitcoin or any form of cryptocurrency.

Jessica empathises with all those who have fallen victim to his scam and urges them to approach the nearest cyber-crime authority in their area to bring the relevant parties to justice."

Nkosi is not the only star who has fallen prey to online scammers. Celebrities such as Simz Ngema, Zodwa Wabantu and Nomcebo Zikode have all had a brush with scammers and hackers.

