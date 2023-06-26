Nasty C's long-time girlfriend Sammie Heavens is reportedly expecting the couple's first child together

The SMA hitmaker seemingly confined the news during a recent performance stating that he will get back to touring when she delivers

The news comes following recent reports that the couple who have been together for more than a decade had split

Congratulations are in order for award-winning South African rapper Nasty C who is reportedly expecting his first child with long-time girlfriend Sammie Heavens.

Nasty C confirmed that his long-time girlfriend Sammie Heavens is pregnant. Image: @sammieheavens and Getty Images

Nasty C reveals girlfriend Sammie Heavens is pregnant

According to IOL, the Lemons (Lemonade) rapper shared the good news with his fans during a performance on a show called Fire in The Booth.

Nasty C made the announcement while doing a freestyle on the show. He noted that his high school sweetheart Sammie is pregnant and he will get back to touring when she delivers their baby. He said:

"And bae’s still preggers, but soon as that’s done we back on tour getting f****d up."

Nasty C and Sammie Heavens ignore breakup rumours

The Born To Win hitmaker and Sammie Heavens have had their fair share of relationship drama. The couple topped social media trends and hogged headlines following reports that they had parted ways.

TimesLIVE reported that the sweet couple ignored the reports and were seen hanging out together when the rapper was not globetrotting with his music.

