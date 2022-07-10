South African top rapper Nasty C's long-time girlfriend Sammy Heavens has recently dropped an EP dubbed July

The stunner recently had Mzansi intrigued when she shared her creative poems and videos on the Instagram and TikTok pages

Sammie even pulled a shocker when she proved that she is not only dating the country's top rapper but has bars too when she dropped her own songs

Sammie Heavens has decided to join her long-time boyfriend, Nasty C, in the music industry.

Mzansi has shared reactions to Nasty C's bae Sammie Heavens' new music. Image: @sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

The model who has been keeping her fans and followers entertained with her poems and creative videos on her pages recently released new music.

According to TimesLIVE, Sammie announced that she has been focusing on music and poetry. She then headed to her Instagram page to share that she had released a four-track EP titled July.

Fans couldn't believe that Sammie Heavens also has bars like her bae. Many took to the comments section to share that the star and Nasty C could easily surpass the world's power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

@lindah_majola wrote:

"This is fire ."

@lexleodrsmile commented:

"Listened to all 4. Well done u."

@phara_noah_ said:

"#Stripped_in & Praise_Godthey are fire."

@blessedkagelelo noted:

"Praiiiiiseeeee God it's freeeeeee !!!!!!!!"

@lelo.nsimbi_said:

"Gorl youre hectic i just listened 3 timeson each track...what the actual."

@debbie_duma added:

"Wow I loved all 4 songs."

@reyson_khuluson_official wrote:

"I wasn't expecting this."

Source: Briefly News