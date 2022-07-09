Cassper Nyovest has shared a response to Focalistic's reply to his diss on his verse in the song Ooh Ahh

It all started when Cassper Nyovest mentioned that he inspired a lot of hip-hop artists, especially Focalistic

Focalistic fired back at Cassper, asking if he wanted to be renumerated for the inspiration; however, Mufasa responded by saying Focalistic took it the wrong way

Focalistic and Cassper Nyovest are going back and forth in the streets following Cassper's diss in the latest song, Ooh Ahh, featuring the late Riky Rick.

Cassper Nyovest has answered Focalistic who fired shots at him following his verse on the new song 'Ohh Ahh'. @casspernyovest and @focalistic

Mufasa caused a buzz when he rapped that he inspired everyone in the industry, especially Focalistic.

Mufasa's statement did not sit well with Focalistic, who fired back at the rapper in a now-viral video. Focalistic, who was in Paris at the time of the recording, said:

"Yes, Cassper inspired me, but inspiration doesn't have an invoice, even Michael Jackson inspired me, but I can't pay him because he is no more. So, if you are inspired it is okay. Now I am at the Eiffel Tower, from Pretoria to Paris."

According to SA HipHop Mag, Cassper recently reacted to Focalistic, claiming what he said in the track was not supposed to be a diss, but he took it the wrong way. He said:

“Wasn’t a jab at him, but it looks like he took offence. Oh well ‍♂️ KE HIP HAAP DOGGO !!”

