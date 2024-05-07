Kim Kardashian stunned at the 2024 Met Gala, but fans were concerned as she appeared to struggle to breathe in the tight waist-cinching corset

The dress featured silver floral embellishments and a sheer skirt, highlighting her famous curves

Social media users expressed sympathy for Kim, with some criticising the emphasis on super small waists in fashion

Kim Kardashian is known for making a statement on the biggest night of fashion and the reality TV star did not disappoint this year. The 43-year-old media personality rocked a custom Maison Margiela Couture dress at the 2024 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look gets fans talking

International stars stepped out in their creative outfits for this year's Met Gala. Many honoured the 'The Garden of Time' theme with floral and sand-inspired looks that turned heads on social media.

The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian was among the many celebs who honoured the theme. The mother of four stepped out in a custom Maison Margiela Couture dress that showed off her famous curves. The figure-hugging dress featured silver floral embellishments across a tiny corset and sheer skirt.

Social media users couldn't help but notice that Kim K struggled to breathe in her custom gown. A video of the star posing for pictures on the red carpet was shared on X by a user with the handle @Ayah2156 who noted that she was not breathing properly because of the waist-clinching corset. The caption read:

"Y’all Kim k can’t breathe in this dress… #MetGala."

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian took the term suffer for beauty quite literally with her Met Gala look. Social media users felt bad for her as she struggled to breathe in her custom gown.

@_ogTips said:

"She's really fighting for her life "

@jidifeanyi added:

"She's obviously struggling to grasp her breath."

@Maxpain144 commented:

"She looks like she gonna be on the floor any minute now."

@BrendaR30824102 added:

"It doesn’t look good kinda sad if that’s the new fashion style "

@mothermoirae2d wrote:

"I would love her to do something that isn't a super small waist as the focus."

Doja Cat wears bathroom towel at the Met Gala

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Doja Cat attended the Met Gala looking like she just stepped out of the shower. The Paint the Town Red hitmaker had tongues wagging when she walked on the red carpet in a bathroom towel and heels.

Doja Cat is not one to follow trends but instead, pushes boundaries to help set her apart from other entertainers. Be it in music or her outrageous fashion sense; the rapper is not afraid to make a spectacle of herself to stand out.

