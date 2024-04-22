Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London caused a stir with saucy swimsuit photos, flaunting her killer curves on holiday

Fans praised her for embracing her natural body, with one calling her "elegant" and another suggesting she's a "hot mama"

Social media users went wild over her viral picture, with some shooting their shot and others jokingly offering to make her a mother of more children

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London recently set timelines on fire with her saucy images. The businesswoman left little to the imagination in a stunning swimsuit while on holiday.

Londie London's curves get SA talking. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London shows off her killer curves

We all know Londie London is one of the few baddies who have been blessed with the hottest bodies in the game. The star has been praised for embracing her body without going under the knife to enhance anything.

A fan with the page @londie_london shared a picture of the star that left Mzansi men drooling. The now-viral post was taken a few weeks ago when she was on vacation on a picturesque beach. The post's caption read:

"Mother of 2 ❤️"

Fans react to Londie London's hot picture

Social media users went crazy when Londie London's picture went viral. Many even shot their shot at the reality TV star.

@D_sugar19 said:

"So elegant."

@Asa_Sigoxo commented:

"Hot mama"

@KhumaloFk noted:

"Londi please sometimes just say your name than this unnecessary “mother of 2” nonsense please."

@Tai16t added:

"Someone said rich boys' Toy"

@Morula67584046 said:

"I can make you mother of 3 and 4."

@D_sugar19 added:

"Can I make you a mother of 3?"

