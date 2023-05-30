Nota Baloyi seems to be ready to move on from his ex-wife Berita with singer and songwriter Lady Zamar

The controversial media personality had peeps convinced he likes the Love Is Blind singer after his comments on her pictures

Nota Baloyi's fans headed to his timeline to share hilarious reactions after the star shot his shot at Lady Zamar

Nota Baloyi is ready to give love and relationships another go after his failed marriage to talented singer and songwriter Berita.

Nota Baloyi is shooting his shot at Lady Zamar. Image: @lavidanota and @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

The star has been in the news a lot following his divorce. He has been sharing rants and shady comments. According to The Citizen, he recently caused a buzz when he called for Berita's arrest after accusing her of stealing from him.

Nota Baloyi hits at Lady Zamar after singer shared saucy pictures

The controversial music executive took to Twitter to try his luck at Lady Zamar. He reacted to lovely pictures of the Adore hitmaker enjoying pizza and cocktails.

Nota Baloyi reacted by asking what phone Lady Zamar used to take the clear pictures. He also asked if she was also not on the menu because she looked "edible". The tweet read:

"What phone are you using? Lovely pictures… You sure you’re not on the menu? You’re looking edible. Dessert!"

Nota Baloyi's followers share hilarious comments after star shot his shot at Lady Zamar

Fans found Nota's comment on Lady Zamar's post hilarious. Peeps felt the media personality was trying to ask the singer out on a date.

@Simphiwe_Bhele said:

"The goat shooting his shots"

@_mashesha added:

"Moving on moves?"

Berita blocks trolls asking her about her estranged husband Nota Baloyi: “I will not tolerate disrespect”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Berita has had enough of her fans asking questions about her relationship with Nota Baloyi. The star recently made it clear that she will not be tolerating questions about her estranged husband.

Taking to her Twitter timeline, Berita showed how she has been blocking followers asking her about Nota Baloyi. Nota Baloyi and Berita's relationship has continued to chart social media trends, thanks to his controversial rants.

