Berita is making it clear that she will not be entertaining disrespectful questions about her controversial ex-husband Nota Baloyi

The talented singer and songwriter took to her Twitter page to reveal that she has been blocking fans asking her about Nota

Mzansi hailed the Siyathandana singer for prioritising her peace of mind by blocking the social media trolls

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Berita has had enough of her fans asking questions about her relationship with Nota Baloyi. The star recently made it clear that she will not be tolerating questions about her estranged husband.

Berita Blocks has revealed that she will be blocking trolls asking her about Nota Baloyi. Image: @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

Berita issues warning to fans asking her about Nota Baloyi

Taking to her Twitter timeline, Berita showed how she has been blocking followers asking her about Nota Baloyi.

Nota Baloyi and Berita's relationship has continued to chart social media trends, thanks to his controversial rants. According to The Citizen, the outspoken media executive had the streets buzzing when he accused the Thandolwethu singer of theft and called for her arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In her Twitter post, Berita said she will not be tolerating any disrespect from her followers and will not hesitate to press the block button. One fan who was blocked commented:

"One question, what did you see in that mentally disturbed guy? Now you gon be forever humiliated coz gurl, yoh, I'm tired on your behalf."

Berita's fans support star's decision to block Twitter users asking her about Nota Baloyi

Fans hailed Berita for not entertaining disrespectful Twitter trolls who like to talk about her personal issues. Many said she should keep it up and block everyone.

@PimanayiR wrote:

"Good for you.For your inner peace."

@thabangmasheleA added:

"Twitter is wild ."

@Lesmyplace commented:

"Just don't entertain such."

@Sikelela_D said:

"Well done."

Nota Baloyi shares screenshots of alleged explosive texts showing Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s brother’s threats

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi has shared a screenshot of the conversations he had with someone that is believed to be Dr Nandipha Magudumana's brother, Nkosinathi Sekeleni.

Dr Nandipha's brother allegedly blasted the controversial music executive for suggesting that his sister should not get bail, but should instead be locked up in a male prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News