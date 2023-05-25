Anele Mdoda recently left her social media followers inspired after sharing the story of how she scored her first television gig

The seasoned media personality stated that she had to beg her TV godmother to audition for the SA’s Got Talent gig when she was 24 years old

Anele's fans and industry colleagues including Minnie Dlamini, Sizwe Dhlomo and Lorna Maseko reacted to her motivating post

Have you ever wondered how and when Anele Mdoda got her first television gig? The star recently shared the story on her Instagram page.

Anele Mdoda has shared a motivating post about how she got her first TV gig. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda reflects on her TV career in touching post

Anele Mdoda is undoubtedly one of the most popular television and radio hosts in Mzansi. The star shared with her followers how her journey started and where she is now.

According to TimesLIVE, the Celebrity Game Night presenter took to her Instagram page to walk her followers down memory lane. Anele who has been in the industry for more than two decades said she was grateful to her TV godmother Kyleen Irvine for hooking her up with gigs.

Anele Mdoda explained that after scoring her first TV gig at just 24 years, she has gone from auditioning for gigs to just getting them without auditioning - talk about levels. She wrote:

"My tv godmother just sent me my audition form for SA Got Talent. They were done looking for a host and I begged and begged and they gave me a shot.

"The rest is history She also cast me on celebrity game night. No audition needed there @keeleenirvine and next week @maskedsingerza goes live on the 3rd of June and I have bloomed into a Keeleen."

Anele Mdoda's fans inspired by star's post about growth in her career

Anele Mdoda's post is proof that if you set your mind to do something, you can achieve it. Many of the star's followers and industry friends reacted to the post.

@minniedlamini said:

"What’s yours will always be yours!"

@lornamaseko added:

"Love this! ."

@top_shayela65 wrote:

"You don't look your age sham no way."

@ashrafgarda noted:

"Is there anything you can’t do Anele? I’m thinking that auditions for a new President of South Africa start the second week of January 2024 can I put your name forward? "

@thenjiwecomedy said:

" you are such an inspiration. If you can dream it, you can do it❤️"

@sizwedhlomo commented:

"How far you’ve come!"

