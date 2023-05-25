Bonang Matheba is celebrating a whooping 100k views of her newly launched YouTube-based reality show, B'Dazzled

Fans appreciate Bonang for finally dropping the much-anticipated second episode of her vlog series after waiting for five months

Bonang Matheba uploaded the new episode on Monday 22 May and it didn't even take long for it to get 100K hits in just a day

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Bonang Matheba proved that she's all that - the media personality was left on cloud nine after a fan flagged that she hit 100K views for her reality show, B'dazzled, in just a day.

Bonang Mtheba has hit 100K views on her YouTube series, 'B'Dazzled', in just one day and fans are celebrating with her. Image: @Bonang

Source: Instagram

Bonang launched her YouTube reality show in January to open a window for her fans to see her fabulous life. She currently has over 50K subscribers with 420K views of the first episode.

ZAlebs reported that the award-winning media personality is a marketing genius. The publication said that it seemed like Bonang noticed the urgency of uploading the second episode of her vlog series amid the continued backlash on her cameo appearance on Young, Famous & African on Netflix.

Queen B continues to own her throne on B'Dazzled

The all-rounder media personality Bonang Matheba is on top of the world after dropping the second episode of her web reality series, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In it, Bonang gives fans a sneak peek at her new collaboration with Steve Madden, her new boyfriend, and yep, that's right, sipping 'champagne darling' after winning the House of BNG legal battle with her ex-management.

Fans want a few more minutes, B'Dazzled is too short

Even though Bonang Matheba's fans were excited about the latest episode of B'Dazzled, they made it clear to Queen B that the vlog series is too short.

@disniggathirsty said:

"Make them longer, please."

@richmondsajini wrote:

"Another thing I love about #Bdazzled is that it gives Bonang some control over her narrative. She can decide what she wants to address, and to what extent she wants to address it and she does it with such ease. Others have tried, but they simply lack the finesse and sincerity."

@giftjijana commented:

"The bad thing about #Bdazzled is that it ends."

@simlysesh said:

"After 16min even!! I am so hurt."

@giftjijana wrote:

"We need more."

Bonang assured fans she's heard their demands:

"Your wish is my command."

An old video of Bonang Matheba and Nadia Nakai at House of BNG has Mzansi in stitches

In other stories, Briefly News reported that amid reports that Bonang Matheba and Nadia Nakai are feuding, numerous Mzansi fans reminded peeps of the fun friendship.

Many internet users were in stitches as Twitter user @aCko shared a two-second-old yet funny video of the Young, Famous & African stars seemingly intoxicated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News