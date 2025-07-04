Abdul Khoza announced his exit from the Fists of Fame celebrity boxing event with Chad Da Don

In a statement shared on his Instagram account on Friday, 4 July 2025, Abdul Khoza explained why he was withdrawing from the event

Apart from Abdul Khoza and Chad Da Don's bout, the Fists of Fame event had another match lined up

Abdul Khoza confirmed his exit from the celebrity boxing match with Chad Da Don. Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Award-winning South African actor Abdul Khoza has announced that he will not be participating in his upcoming boxing match with rapper Chad Da Don. The duo was scheduled to trade blows in a celebrity boxing match dubbed Fists of Fame.

The bout was scheduled for Saturday, 26 July 2025, at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. Abdul Khoza, who previously denounced fame, unexpectedly announced that he was pulling out of the boxing match, no doubt disappointing fans who were looking forward to seeing him throw hands against Chad Da Don.

Why Abdul Khoza is exiting the boxing match with Chad Da Don

In a joint statement released on Friday, 4 July 2025, by his agent Primeworx Management, Abdul Khoza announced that he would no longer be participating in the Fists of Fame event. The My Brother’s Keeper actor confirmed he would not be stepping into the ring against Chad Da Don come 26 July 2025.

“I know many of you were looking forward to seeing me in the ring at the Fists of Fame Celebrity Boxing Bout on 26 July. Unfortunately, I won't be participating this time around,” Abdul Khoza said.

The former The Wife actor shared why he decided to pull out of the bout. Without revealing many details, Abdul Khoza said he had withdrawn from the Fists of Fame event for new opportunities. He assured fans that while he will not be in the centre of the ring, he will be cheering on other celebrities from the sidelines. Part of the statement reads:

“Life threw me a few exciting commitments that I couldn't say no to — but don't worry, I'll still be cheering from the sidelines and sending love to all the stars stepping into the ring!”

He expressed gratitude to his fans for their continued support and understanding. Abdul Khoza said that he would share details of his next project(s) with his fans soon.

“Thank you for always supporting me in everything I do. I appreciate you all more than words can say, and I can't wait to share what's next with you soon. Stay tuned... and keep punching above your weight. Much love, Abdul,” he added.

Had Abdul Khoza trained for the boxing match with Chad Da Don?

Boxing and Muay Thai Gym, Ringside Fitness, confirmed Abdul Khoza’s withdrawal from the event. The gym shared footage of Khoza training with them ahead of the event.

Watch the video below:

Apart from Abdul Khoza and Chad Da Don, the Fists of Fame event also features a match between NaakMusiq and Phumlani Njilo. It remains to be seen if the event will proceed with one match or if another celebrity will replace Abdul.

Abdul Khoza withdrew from the celebrity boxing match against Chad Da Don. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Abdul Khoza shares a video doing push-ups

The decision to quit the celebrity boxing bout comes days after Abdul Khoza proved that he was in incredible shape.

Briefly News reported that Abdul Khoza shared a video of himself doing push-ups while balancing on deodorant cans for a campaign.

Taking to his Instagram page, Khoza posted a video with his feet balanced on one can while both hands rested on a can each. He flexed his impressive balance and focus, and said he felt unstoppable.

