The South African actor Abdul Khoza recently bagged a new role on Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced that the Jouburg Kings actor will be joining My Brother's Keeper

On behalf of Mzansi Magic, Irvin Pooe shared some insight with Briefly News regarding Khoza's new role

Actor Abdul Khoza bagged a new acting role.

Source: UGC

South African netizens excitedly buzzed as the talented actor Abdul Khoza joined the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela.

Recently, entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald confirmed the news that the Joburg Kings actor will join My Brother's Keeper on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the post:

"Award-winning actor Abdul Khoza has joined My Brother’s Keeper Season 2."

See the post below:

On behalf of Mzansi Magic, Irvin Pooe shared some insight regarding Khoza's new role with Briefly News.

He said:

"Just when you thought My Brother’s Keeper couldn’t get any more intense, Zembe arrives—brought to life by the dynamic Abdul Khoza. If Donga stirred things up for the Mshengus, Zembe is here to unleash absolute chaos!

"Zembe’s got that smooth, respectable businessman vibe until he flips the switch and shows you how ruthless he is. He’s all about those "protection fees" and getting to the top by any means necessary. Jail time? Been there. Blood on his hands? You bet. Zembe is climbing to the top and cleaning up any mess he makes along the way."

Netizens react to Abdul Khoza's new acting gig

Many netizens' reactions to Khoza bagging a new role flooded the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

@I__am__Ohmz said:

"We are definitely in for a treat."

@kay_living_ wrote:

"The only person I don't mind joining the telenovela."

@Pale_Pale18 responded:

"Can they please not cancel this amazing show!"

@Mnr_Maweni commented:

"It only makes sense in so many ways; most of his close peers are there already. I doubt if he even did audition for the role."

@GloryThundu replied:

"Can't wait for more drama. Each time I see him, I remember The Wife."

@scrumptiouslee mentioned:

"Abdul always delivers ...I can't wait."

Khoza brothers share sweet video on The Wife

In another Briefly News report, the brothers, who interestingly shared a set on Netflix's Kings of Joburg playing the Khuzwayo brothers, shared bromance moments on The Wife's set.

The TikTok video of SK goofing around with Abdul's colleagues was a hit with netizens, who praised their undeniable bond.

