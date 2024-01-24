Sthembiso and Abdul Khoza's viral video shows them sharing love with hugs and kisses, warming hearts on social media

SK Khoza posted the heartwarming clip on Instagram, where fans praised the brothers for their affectionate bond

Social media users expressed emotions ranging from joy to sadness, with some relating to the brothers' display of love due to personal experiences

Mzansi stars Sthembiso and Abdul Khoza share a bond that can never be broken. A video of the brothers showing each other love has gone viral on social media.

SK Khoza and Abdul Khoza shared a sweet video online. Image: @skcoza and @abdul_khoza

SK and Abdul Khoza share a sweet moment

It's not every day when you see brothers gushing over each other on social media. Popular actors Abdul and SK Khoza recently shared a sweet family moment online.

Taking to his Instagram page controversial star SK Khoza shared a video of the sweet moment with his brother. In the video, the two stars can be seen hugging and even giving each other heartwarming kisses on the cheeks. He captioned the post:

"I will forever ❤️ you #FamilyOverEverything #MyBrother."

SK and Abdul Khoza's video warms hearts

Social media users admitted that seeing the popular brothers' bond left them feeling emotional. Some hailed them for displaying their affection on social media, others noted that they are their favourite celebrity duo.

@k4071n said:

You guys remind me of my brother. He passed on in October last year. May his soul RIP."

@soilsista commented:

"This is soooo precious, the way you keep planting kisses on his face"

@guguhlatshwayo990 noted:

"Love this ❤️. Black men unafraid to show love!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@bongawamabhele added:

"It’s when SK calls him Sunno for me these two are brothers and best friends ❤️"

@zulu_flex wrote:

"Lost my young brother last of last year n it hits deep "

@sisi_nhleks added:

" This is beautiful and I don't know why I'm crying just watching this "

@lebeafaro said:

"First time I see brothers kiss, this is admirable"

