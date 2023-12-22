Khuli Chana shared a heartwarming photo with his daughter Nia Lefika on Twitter

He hinted that the picture was taken during his son Leano's christening ceremony

Fans noted how he takes time off his busy schedule to spend quality time with his children

Khuli Chana recently served daddy goals when he shared a lovely picture with his daughter Nia Lefika on social media.

Khuli Chana shared a sweet picture with his daughter Nia Lefika. Image: @khulichana01

Source: Instagram

Khuli Chana poses with daughter in photo

Famous rapper Khuli Chana has been setting an example for his fans and industry colleagues with his parenting style. The Prada rapper has two beautiful children, Nia Lefika from his relationship with actress Asanda Maku and Zion Leano with DJ Lamiez Holworthy.

Taking to his Twitter page, the doting father shared a cute picture alongside his oldest child and hinted that it was taken during Leano's christening ceremony. He wrote:

"Daddy’s little girl at Leano’s christening Nia Lefika Thank you for making our lives BEAUTIFUL."

Fans applaud Khuli Chana's parenting style

Social media users showered the rapper with praise for the way he adores his children. Some even noted how he takes time odd his busy schedule to spend some quality time with Nia Lefika and Zion Leano.

@NormaMansoor said:

"@KhuliChana I can’t believe she’s so big already sending love to the Fam."

@Kamo96BucsBABY commented:

"Khuli is easily the greatest of all time in my books."

@iamRTI added:

"I'm curious grootman have you seen your motswakoriginator mural near starshop caltex it's old thou."

@Classicswag99 noted:

"Ayt my brother, good to c u still got time for the young lady with ur hectic schedule, salute"

@SunshineZee7 added:

"Wow look at your creation. Btfl genes. "

Lamiez Holworthy shares clip of son Leano terrorising her household

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy is enjoying the perks of parenting a toddler, which include chasing her son around the house as he terrorises the place. The DJ posted an adorable video of baby Leano Laone seemingly practising how to walk while pushing furniture all around the house.

It's not every day that Mzansi sees a different side to Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her husband, Khuli Chana's little boy, Leano Laone.

